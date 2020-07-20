All apartments in Round Rock
2613 Pearson Way

2613 Pearson Way · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Pearson Way, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2613 Pearson Way Available 06/10/19 Fantastic 4 bedroom, 1 story home in Settlers Crossing! - $20 will be due each month in addition to rent in participation with FilterEasy program. Fantastic 4 bedroom, 1 story home in Settlers Crossing! Spacious floor plan with formal dining, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and large pantry. Wood laminate flooring and tile in main living areas with carpet only in the bedrooms. Large master bedroom and master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub & walk-in closet.

(RLNE4866447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Pearson Way have any available units?
2613 Pearson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Pearson Way have?
Some of 2613 Pearson Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Pearson Way currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Pearson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Pearson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Pearson Way is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Pearson Way offer parking?
No, 2613 Pearson Way does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Pearson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Pearson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Pearson Way have a pool?
No, 2613 Pearson Way does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Pearson Way have accessible units?
No, 2613 Pearson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Pearson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Pearson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
