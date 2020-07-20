Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2613 Pearson Way Available 06/10/19 Fantastic 4 bedroom, 1 story home in Settlers Crossing! - $20 will be due each month in addition to rent in participation with FilterEasy program. Fantastic 4 bedroom, 1 story home in Settlers Crossing! Spacious floor plan with formal dining, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and large pantry. Wood laminate flooring and tile in main living areas with carpet only in the bedrooms. Large master bedroom and master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub & walk-in closet.



(RLNE4866447)