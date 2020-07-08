All apartments in Round Rock
2009 Chaparral Drive.
Location

2009 Chaparral Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
The Woods

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3/2 with pool - Spend the Texas summer & warm fall in your backyard oasis with a vine surrounded, pergola covered seating area next to your sparkling pool. Enjoy the sunrise viewed through huge windows that look out on a natural park space behind the home. All of this with a short walk to the highly-rated Old Town Elementary school or the bus stops for Walsh Middle School & Round Rock High School, this 3 bed 2 bath home has wood flooring and tile throughout. Set in the quiet Woods neighborhood you are just 30 minutes or less from just about anywhere in around Austin.

(RLNE5795686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2009 Chaparral Drive have any available units?
2009 Chaparral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 2009 Chaparral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Chaparral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Chaparral Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Chaparral Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Chaparral Drive offer parking?
No, 2009 Chaparral Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Chaparral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Chaparral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Chaparral Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2009 Chaparral Drive has a pool.
Does 2009 Chaparral Drive have accessible units?
No, 2009 Chaparral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Chaparral Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Chaparral Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Chaparral Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Chaparral Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

