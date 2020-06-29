1000 Herritage Center Circle Suite 105

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath near Dell - Beautiful like-new home in Warner Ranch, Cumberland plan. Master was barely used, 2nd bed/study & 2 baths down; 2 beds, media/study & loft/living up. High ceilings, gorgeous kitchen, granite counters, white cabinets, SST appliances. Large tile & engr wood in main level; carpet in bedrooms and upstairs. Covered patio overlooking a large and level back yard with sprinkler. Great location convenient to toll rd, IH 35, shopping, restaurants and employers like Dell, Apple etc.Community pool. SST fridge stayed.



(RLNE5168277)