Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym bbq/grill online portal

Parkside Towns offers residents a unique mix of high-end two and three bedroom town homes for lease. Our spacious and modern floorplans are sure to accommodate your lifestyle. We offer two and three story town homes each with their own two car direct access garage. Looking for the perfect study for those days when you work from home, or that third bedroom for your growing family? Then Parkside Towns has got the town home for you. We are located just east of Coit Road off Lake Park Way in west Richardson. Innovative architectural designs, ideal location and luxurious amenities make Parkside Towns your perfect destination. Enjoy the simple pleasures of town home living in one of Parkside's spacious new floorplans.