All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 913 Melrose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
913 Melrose Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:23 PM

913 Melrose Drive

913 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

913 Melrose Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious and move in ready 3 bedroom home! Vaulted ceilings throughout living area create a large open feel, perfect for entertaining guests. Brick fireplace, perfect for a cozy night in. Updated kitchen and paint throughout. Large backyard with open patio. This home won't last long. Come check it out today! Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Melrose Drive have any available units?
913 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 913 Melrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
913 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Melrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 913 Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 913 Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does 913 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Melrose Drive have a pool?
No, 913 Melrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 913 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 913 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Melrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District