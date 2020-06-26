All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:55 AM

510 Cambridge Drive

510 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

510 Cambridge Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom remodeled home in Richardson ISD. Open floor plan with remodeled kitchen featuring new custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Huge forth bedroom or game room on second floor. Tons of storage. Beautiful Wood laminate flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Utility room with extra storage, cabinets and sink. Room for additional fridge. Large backyard with storage building. Board on Board privacy fence. New energy efficient windows. Perfect location near UTD, shopping and easy highway access. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
510 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 510 Cambridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
510 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 510 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 510 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 510 Cambridge Drive offers parking.
Does 510 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 510 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 510 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 510 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

