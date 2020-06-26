510 Cambridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom remodeled home in Richardson ISD. Open floor plan with remodeled kitchen featuring new custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Huge forth bedroom or game room on second floor. Tons of storage. Beautiful Wood laminate flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Utility room with extra storage, cabinets and sink. Room for additional fridge. Large backyard with storage building. Board on Board privacy fence. New energy efficient windows. Perfect location near UTD, shopping and easy highway access. Available for immediate move in.