Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave carpet

One story 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom updated house on a cul de sac, 4th bedroom can be a study. Bright open kitchen with breakfast nook. large Master bedroom with window bench. Short walk to community pool and 4 acre Breckenridge Park. Ideally located close to major freeways, shopping centers and great schools.

New carpet and fresh new faint inside the house. New fence added.

