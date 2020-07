Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Canyon Creek home ready for you and your family. Walking distance to park & greenbelt. Bright, airy feel, open living & kitchen with large secondary rooms and plenty of storage. Fresh (complete) interior & exterior paint, new roof, carpet and more. Granite counters in kitchen and baths, hardwood floors in main area living area and large lot.