All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1916 N Floyd Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1916 N Floyd Road
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:21 AM

1916 N Floyd Road

1916 N Floyd Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1916 N Floyd Rd, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with large private yard and 2 car carport features a den with gas fireplace, mantel and large brick hearth that has been newly cleaned and serviced. Another living - dining area is in the front of the house. The master bedroom has new carpet and updated bath room. Other recent updates include fresh paint, some new doors and blinds, updated HVAC system. Monitored security system, water, sewer, trash and yard work are included in the rent. Washer and dryer connections in the hall. Nice sized patio leads to carport. Pets are limited to two, 20 pounds or under. Non aggressive breeds only. Room dimensions and schools to be verified by tenant or agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 700
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 N Floyd Road have any available units?
1916 N Floyd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 N Floyd Road have?
Some of 1916 N Floyd Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 N Floyd Road currently offering any rent specials?
1916 N Floyd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 N Floyd Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 N Floyd Road is pet friendly.
Does 1916 N Floyd Road offer parking?
Yes, 1916 N Floyd Road offers parking.
Does 1916 N Floyd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 N Floyd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 N Floyd Road have a pool?
No, 1916 N Floyd Road does not have a pool.
Does 1916 N Floyd Road have accessible units?
No, 1916 N Floyd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 N Floyd Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 N Floyd Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 700
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District