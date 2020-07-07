All apartments in Richardson
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:14 AM

1221 Plaza Way

1221 Plaza Way · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Plaza Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gated community is a hidden gem of nice Townhome style duplexes with individual yards. Wide & bright this home with Hardwood floors, Granite counters & cozy breakfast bar, fireplace, and newly refrigerator. Master bedroom is generous in size & includes separate shower & dual sinks with spacious closets. Two bedrooms with generous closets and built-in shelves. Carpets are replaced few months back. Lots of storages. 2yrs olds 6' fence with nice view.

Great location nearby TI and 635 & 75. Available on 12-13.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Plaza Way have any available units?
1221 Plaza Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Plaza Way have?
Some of 1221 Plaza Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Plaza Way currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Plaza Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Plaza Way pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Plaza Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1221 Plaza Way offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Plaza Way offers parking.
Does 1221 Plaza Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Plaza Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Plaza Way have a pool?
No, 1221 Plaza Way does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Plaza Way have accessible units?
No, 1221 Plaza Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Plaza Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Plaza Way has units with dishwashers.

