1221 Plaza Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This gated community is a hidden gem of nice Townhome style duplexes with individual yards. Wide & bright this home with Hardwood floors, Granite counters & cozy breakfast bar, fireplace, and newly refrigerator. Master bedroom is generous in size & includes separate shower & dual sinks with spacious closets. Two bedrooms with generous closets and built-in shelves. Carpets are replaced few months back. Lots of storages. 2yrs olds 6' fence with nice view.



Great location nearby TI and 635 & 75. Available on 12-13.