All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9720 Capilano Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9720 Capilano Drive
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:24 PM

9720 Capilano Drive

9720 Caplino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9720 Caplino Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 4-bedroom, 3-Bathr home in a sought after gated community with a golf course in Plano near Hwy121. This home features arched doorways with Lots of new Upgrades like New Wood-flooring downstairs, New Granite Counter tops and Tiles in Kitchen, Granite counter tops in Master Bathroom, New Carpet, New Paint, high-ceilings in the formal living area. Granite in Master bth. The kitchen is fully fitted with all of the appliances that include a dishwasher, microwave, Gas stove, and separate Dual-oven. The master and one bedroom is downstairs, while the upstairs features an extremely large game room and 2 other bedrooms. The backyard has large patio for your enjoyment! Community has a pool,gym and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 Capilano Drive have any available units?
9720 Capilano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9720 Capilano Drive have?
Some of 9720 Capilano Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 Capilano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9720 Capilano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 Capilano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9720 Capilano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9720 Capilano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9720 Capilano Drive offers parking.
Does 9720 Capilano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 Capilano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 Capilano Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9720 Capilano Drive has a pool.
Does 9720 Capilano Drive have accessible units?
No, 9720 Capilano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 Capilano Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9720 Capilano Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District