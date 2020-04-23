9720 Capilano Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 4-bedroom, 3-Bathr home in a sought after gated community with a golf course in Plano near Hwy121. This home features arched doorways with Lots of new Upgrades like New Wood-flooring downstairs, New Granite Counter tops and Tiles in Kitchen, Granite counter tops in Master Bathroom, New Carpet, New Paint, high-ceilings in the formal living area. Granite in Master bth. The kitchen is fully fitted with all of the appliances that include a dishwasher, microwave, Gas stove, and separate Dual-oven. The master and one bedroom is downstairs, while the upstairs features an extremely large game room and 2 other bedrooms. The backyard has large patio for your enjoyment! Community has a pool,gym and tennis courts.