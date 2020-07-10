9628 Anns Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ELEGANT 4 bed 2 bath in the heart of Plano! Well maintained and Updated within the last two years! Located in sought after Frisco ISD feeding into Fowler Middle School. Updates include hardwood floors, travertine in kitchen, granite in kitchen and both bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 4 inch baseboards, shiplap in kitchen, custom paint, frame less shower in master bathroom, light fixtures, covered patio complete w an outdoor kitchen and a patterned concrete deck, landscaped beautifully and an 8 ft BOB cedar fence. Washer and dryer do not convey. No PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS!