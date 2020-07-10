All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9628 Anns Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9628 Anns Way
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:51 PM

9628 Anns Way

9628 Anns Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9628 Anns Way, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ELEGANT 4 bed 2 bath in the heart of Plano! Well maintained and Updated within the last two years! Located in sought after Frisco ISD feeding into Fowler Middle School. Updates include hardwood floors, travertine in kitchen, granite in kitchen and both bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 4 inch baseboards, shiplap in kitchen, custom paint, frame less shower in master bathroom, light fixtures, covered patio complete w an outdoor kitchen and a patterned concrete deck, landscaped beautifully and an 8 ft BOB cedar fence. Washer and dryer do not convey. No PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9628 Anns Way have any available units?
9628 Anns Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9628 Anns Way have?
Some of 9628 Anns Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9628 Anns Way currently offering any rent specials?
9628 Anns Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9628 Anns Way pet-friendly?
No, 9628 Anns Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9628 Anns Way offer parking?
Yes, 9628 Anns Way offers parking.
Does 9628 Anns Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9628 Anns Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9628 Anns Way have a pool?
No, 9628 Anns Way does not have a pool.
Does 9628 Anns Way have accessible units?
No, 9628 Anns Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9628 Anns Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9628 Anns Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District