Beautiful 2 story town home with master down. Laminate floor in all the living area and bedrooms, updated kitchen and bathroom, cozy back yard with another grass area when you open up the fence gate, high ceiling, one living and one study area upstairs and so much more. Community pool and close to highway and restaurants. Must see home. Please wear mask during showing. Kids are not allowed for showing. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.