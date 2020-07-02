Rent Calculator
905 Ledgemont Drive
Location
905 Ledgemont Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in Plano. 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Kitchen has built in microwave, stove, oven, dishwasher. Fireplace, large living area with dining room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Ledgemont Drive have any available units?
905 Ledgemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 905 Ledgemont Drive have?
Some of 905 Ledgemont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 905 Ledgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
905 Ledgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Ledgemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 905 Ledgemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 905 Ledgemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 905 Ledgemont Drive offers parking.
Does 905 Ledgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Ledgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Ledgemont Drive have a pool?
No, 905 Ledgemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 905 Ledgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 905 Ledgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Ledgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Ledgemont Drive has units with dishwashers.
