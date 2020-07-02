8909 Smokey Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, Immaculate, Bright 4 Bedroom, East facing Single story home in a great, quiet neighborhood in a perfect location! Large kitchen with big island. High ceilings with hand scraped hardwood flooring and tiles. Granite counter-tops in Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom and bathroom with jetted tub. BOB Fence. Close to 121, Legacy west, Shops at Legacy, Plano parks. Fresh paint in kitchen and family room 2019. New AC coil 2018. New Roof 2016. Exemplary Plano schools! NO HOA! MUST SEE!!