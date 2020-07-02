All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:59 AM

8909 Smokey Drive

8909 Smokey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8909 Smokey Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, Immaculate, Bright 4 Bedroom, East facing Single story home in a great, quiet neighborhood in a perfect location! Large kitchen with big island. High ceilings with hand scraped hardwood flooring and tiles. Granite counter-tops in Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom and bathroom with jetted tub. BOB Fence. Close to 121, Legacy west, Shops at Legacy, Plano parks. Fresh paint in kitchen and family room 2019. New AC coil 2018. New Roof 2016. Exemplary Plano schools! NO HOA! MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 Smokey Drive have any available units?
8909 Smokey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8909 Smokey Drive have?
Some of 8909 Smokey Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 Smokey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8909 Smokey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 Smokey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8909 Smokey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8909 Smokey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8909 Smokey Drive offers parking.
Does 8909 Smokey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8909 Smokey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 Smokey Drive have a pool?
No, 8909 Smokey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8909 Smokey Drive have accessible units?
No, 8909 Smokey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 Smokey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8909 Smokey Drive has units with dishwashers.

