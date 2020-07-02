All apartments in Plano
8738 Bigelow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8738 Bigelow Drive

8738 Bigelow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8738 Bigelow Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location with easy access to 121,North Dallas Tollway,Shopping & Restaurants. Beautiful Executive Townhome. Corner Unit with Private Pathway. Large Family Room with wall of Window and wood laminate flooring,Study or Formal Dining room w French Doors, Gourmet Kitchen,Breakfast area overlooking fenced patio & greenbelt.2 large Bedrooms,Loft & Desk Area are upstairs.Sec System,2 inch Wood Blinds. Washer,Dryer,Refrigerator are included. HOA fees are paid by the owner.2 pets under 50lbs are permitted with owner's approval only.Property will be will be cleaned before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8738 Bigelow Drive have any available units?
8738 Bigelow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8738 Bigelow Drive have?
Some of 8738 Bigelow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8738 Bigelow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8738 Bigelow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8738 Bigelow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8738 Bigelow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8738 Bigelow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8738 Bigelow Drive offers parking.
Does 8738 Bigelow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8738 Bigelow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8738 Bigelow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8738 Bigelow Drive has a pool.
Does 8738 Bigelow Drive have accessible units?
No, 8738 Bigelow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8738 Bigelow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8738 Bigelow Drive has units with dishwashers.

