8738 Bigelow Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Location with easy access to 121,North Dallas Tollway,Shopping & Restaurants. Beautiful Executive Townhome. Corner Unit with Private Pathway. Large Family Room with wall of Window and wood laminate flooring,Study or Formal Dining room w French Doors, Gourmet Kitchen,Breakfast area overlooking fenced patio & greenbelt.2 large Bedrooms,Loft & Desk Area are upstairs.Sec System,2 inch Wood Blinds. Washer,Dryer,Refrigerator are included. HOA fees are paid by the owner.2 pets under 50lbs are permitted with owner's approval only.Property will be will be cleaned before move-in.