8636 Naomi Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room playground pool bbq/grill

Luxurious Townhome on premium corner lot in great location with FRISCO ISD and 5 minutes from upscale Shopping, Dining, Stonebriar Center, Shops at Legacy, Professional Sports Venues, Golf Courses and 121-Sam Rayburn and I-75 Tollways for commuting. 2 Story, Open Floorplan with soaring ceilings for plenty of natural light. Master Down for privacy with 2 bedrooms and loft-gameroom up. 2 Living and 2 Dining Rooms. Island Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included. Walk to Community Pool with Cabana Area and Playground and 2 Parks with BBQ's! Low Maintenance, Luxury Living at it's best!