Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8636 Naomi Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

8636 Naomi Street

8636 Naomi Street · No Longer Available
Location

8636 Naomi Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Luxurious Townhome on premium corner lot in great location with FRISCO ISD and 5 minutes from upscale Shopping, Dining, Stonebriar Center, Shops at Legacy, Professional Sports Venues, Golf Courses and 121-Sam Rayburn and I-75 Tollways for commuting. 2 Story, Open Floorplan with soaring ceilings for plenty of natural light. Master Down for privacy with 2 bedrooms and loft-gameroom up. 2 Living and 2 Dining Rooms. Island Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included. Walk to Community Pool with Cabana Area and Playground and 2 Parks with BBQ's! Low Maintenance, Luxury Living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8636 Naomi Street have any available units?
8636 Naomi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8636 Naomi Street have?
Some of 8636 Naomi Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8636 Naomi Street currently offering any rent specials?
8636 Naomi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8636 Naomi Street pet-friendly?
No, 8636 Naomi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8636 Naomi Street offer parking?
No, 8636 Naomi Street does not offer parking.
Does 8636 Naomi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8636 Naomi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8636 Naomi Street have a pool?
Yes, 8636 Naomi Street has a pool.
Does 8636 Naomi Street have accessible units?
No, 8636 Naomi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8636 Naomi Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8636 Naomi Street has units with dishwashers.

