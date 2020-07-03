All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 18 2019 at 8:13 AM

833 Harvest Glen Drive

833 Harvest Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

833 Harvest Glen Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,529 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Harvest Glen Drive have any available units?
833 Harvest Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 Harvest Glen Drive have?
Some of 833 Harvest Glen Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Harvest Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
833 Harvest Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Harvest Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Harvest Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 833 Harvest Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 833 Harvest Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 833 Harvest Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Harvest Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Harvest Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 833 Harvest Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 833 Harvest Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 833 Harvest Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Harvest Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Harvest Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

