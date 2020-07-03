8117 Still Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home on a landscaped corner lot in an established neighborhood, The elegant interior is accentuated by large windows, decorative lights, and ceiling fans throughout the home. Huge living room with fireplace is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has tons of built-ins and ample counter space. Master suite features a luxurious master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and vanities, and a garden tub. Spare bedrooms are spacious and versatile. Cozy backyard with patio is the perfect venue for outdoor activities and summer parties. it's close to shopping, dining, schools, and with easy access to highways.