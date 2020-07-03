All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8117 Still Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8117 Still Springs Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 6:46 AM

8117 Still Springs Drive

8117 Still Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8117 Still Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home on a landscaped corner lot in an established neighborhood, The elegant interior is accentuated by large windows, decorative lights, and ceiling fans throughout the home. Huge living room with fireplace is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has tons of built-ins and ample counter space. Master suite features a luxurious master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and vanities, and a garden tub. Spare bedrooms are spacious and versatile. Cozy backyard with patio is the perfect venue for outdoor activities and summer parties. it's close to shopping, dining, schools, and with easy access to highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Still Springs Drive have any available units?
8117 Still Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8117 Still Springs Drive have?
Some of 8117 Still Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 Still Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Still Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Still Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8117 Still Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8117 Still Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8117 Still Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 8117 Still Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 Still Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Still Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 8117 Still Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8117 Still Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 8117 Still Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Still Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8117 Still Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District