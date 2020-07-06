809 Snapdragon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN READY! Spacious one story home with 4 beds and 2 baths. Open floorplan with NO carpet! Tile in living room and wood floor in all bedrooms. Skylight brings natural sunlight into kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Newly remodeled bathroom with brand new tub and wall tiles. Beautiful backyard with large wooden deck, mature tree and extended concrete patio for family gatherings. Home located in the heart of Plano with easy access to major highway 75 and 190. Pet on case by case review. Video tour available upon request.