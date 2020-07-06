All apartments in Plano
809 Snapdragon Lane
809 Snapdragon Lane

809 Snapdragon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

809 Snapdragon Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY! Spacious one story home with 4 beds and 2 baths. Open floorplan with NO carpet! Tile in living room and wood floor in all bedrooms. Skylight brings natural sunlight into kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Newly remodeled bathroom with brand new tub and wall tiles. Beautiful backyard with large wooden deck, mature tree and extended concrete patio for family gatherings. Home located in the heart of Plano with easy access to major highway 75 and 190. Pet on case by case review. Video tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Snapdragon Lane have any available units?
809 Snapdragon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Snapdragon Lane have?
Some of 809 Snapdragon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Snapdragon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
809 Snapdragon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Snapdragon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Snapdragon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 809 Snapdragon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 809 Snapdragon Lane offers parking.
Does 809 Snapdragon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Snapdragon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Snapdragon Lane have a pool?
No, 809 Snapdragon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 809 Snapdragon Lane have accessible units?
No, 809 Snapdragon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Snapdragon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Snapdragon Lane has units with dishwashers.

