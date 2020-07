Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FOR RENT!! This stunning home has three bedrooms, two full baths, large family room with fireplace, and two dining areas. The property also has a beautiful backyard, covered patio, and much more. Property has just received fresh interior paint and brand new carpet! Excellent location - close to highways, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more! Dogs (only) considered on a case-by-case basis. Properties in Plano do not last long so don’t miss out on a great house!