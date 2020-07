Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

FABULOUS! 4 Bedroom, 4.1 Bath, Office & Game, 3 Car PLUS Pool! This home offers second bedroom (OFFICE) with full bath and separate entry on first floor. HUGE Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, wine closet. Spacious Master with Updated Bath - walk-in shower & jetted tub, storage. Second stair leads to tiered playroom, game closet, wine bar. NEW HARDWOODS & PAINT. Covered Patio, Pool & Spa. 3 Min. from Shops of Legacy. FISD!