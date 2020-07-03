All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:22 PM

8012 Ashby Court

8012 Ashby Court · No Longer Available
Location

8012 Ashby Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully updated & maintained custom Huntington 4-bedroom home on quiet CUL-DE-SAC. Sought-after Highland Ridge neighborhood with exemplary schools, community park, two community pools, playground & tennis courts. Spacious open floor plan and garage with a workshop area. Kitchen opens to family room. The huge breakfast area views the private backyard with a beautiful pool, spa, shaded gazebo and deck. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM upstairs with spacious customized walk-in closet. All bathrooms remodeled with quartz countertops. Guest suite perfect for visitors or teenagers with private bath and closet. Oversized garage for additional storage.
Pets under 40 LBS with owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8012 Ashby Court have any available units?
8012 Ashby Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8012 Ashby Court have?
Some of 8012 Ashby Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8012 Ashby Court currently offering any rent specials?
8012 Ashby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8012 Ashby Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8012 Ashby Court is pet friendly.
Does 8012 Ashby Court offer parking?
Yes, 8012 Ashby Court offers parking.
Does 8012 Ashby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8012 Ashby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8012 Ashby Court have a pool?
Yes, 8012 Ashby Court has a pool.
Does 8012 Ashby Court have accessible units?
No, 8012 Ashby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8012 Ashby Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8012 Ashby Court does not have units with dishwashers.

