8012 Ashby Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully updated & maintained custom Huntington 4-bedroom home on quiet CUL-DE-SAC. Sought-after Highland Ridge neighborhood with exemplary schools, community park, two community pools, playground & tennis courts. Spacious open floor plan and garage with a workshop area. Kitchen opens to family room. The huge breakfast area views the private backyard with a beautiful pool, spa, shaded gazebo and deck. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM upstairs with spacious customized walk-in closet. All bathrooms remodeled with quartz countertops. Guest suite perfect for visitors or teenagers with private bath and closet. Oversized garage for additional storage.

Pets under 40 LBS with owners approval.