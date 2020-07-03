7909 Cross Plains Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home has gorgeous updates throughout! The open kitchen features granite counter tops, large island&breakfast bar, stainless appliances and breakfast area that is perfect for family gatherings or entertaining guests. Hardwoods in living, dining, study, guest bedroom downstairs and Master upstairs; with carpet in secondary upstairs bedrooms. Updated serene master bathroom offers elegance and privacy with beautiful ceramic tile and granite vanities along with large walk-in closet. Updated water heater, HVAC and ceiling fans make this home energy efficient. Cozy fireplace with gas logs will keep you warm on those cold nights. Home is in sought after Hunters Glen North in an award winning Plano ISD.