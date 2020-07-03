All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:53 AM

7909 Cross Plains Drive

7909 Cross Plains Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7909 Cross Plains Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has gorgeous updates throughout! The open kitchen features granite counter tops, large island&breakfast bar, stainless appliances and breakfast area that is perfect for family gatherings or entertaining guests. Hardwoods in living, dining, study, guest bedroom downstairs and Master upstairs; with carpet in secondary upstairs bedrooms. Updated serene master bathroom offers elegance and privacy with beautiful ceramic tile and granite vanities along with large walk-in closet. Updated water heater, HVAC and ceiling fans make this home energy efficient. Cozy fireplace with gas logs will keep you warm on those cold nights. Home is in sought after Hunters Glen North in an award winning Plano ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7909 Cross Plains Drive have any available units?
7909 Cross Plains Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7909 Cross Plains Drive have?
Some of 7909 Cross Plains Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7909 Cross Plains Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7909 Cross Plains Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 Cross Plains Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7909 Cross Plains Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7909 Cross Plains Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7909 Cross Plains Drive offers parking.
Does 7909 Cross Plains Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 Cross Plains Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 Cross Plains Drive have a pool?
No, 7909 Cross Plains Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7909 Cross Plains Drive have accessible units?
No, 7909 Cross Plains Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 Cross Plains Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7909 Cross Plains Drive has units with dishwashers.

