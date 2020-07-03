7804 Aqua Vista Dr

Amenities

This beautiful 4-3-2 home located in Plano, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has open concept, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, newly remodeled marble shower and tub area and designer walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with formal dining room, multiple lighting options and patio pergola. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=BRGtdyYSVm&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195