All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7804 Aqua Vista Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7804 Aqua Vista Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:50 PM

7804 Aqua Vista Dr

7804 Aqua Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7804 Aqua Vista Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4-3-2 home located in Plano, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has open concept, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, newly remodeled marble shower and tub area and designer walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with formal dining room, multiple lighting options and patio pergola. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=BRGtdyYSVm&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7804 Aqua Vista Dr have any available units?
7804 Aqua Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7804 Aqua Vista Dr have?
Some of 7804 Aqua Vista Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7804 Aqua Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7804 Aqua Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 Aqua Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7804 Aqua Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7804 Aqua Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 7804 Aqua Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7804 Aqua Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7804 Aqua Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 Aqua Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 7804 Aqua Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7804 Aqua Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 7804 Aqua Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 Aqua Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7804 Aqua Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District