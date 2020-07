Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1 story home offers island kitchen, granite counter tops, built in oven and microwave with ceramic tile that opens to family room with fireplace, built-ins and arched doorways. Huge master suite has garden tub with fireplace and shower with glass blocks. In Chase Oaks close to everything. Huge back yard backs up to greenbelt.