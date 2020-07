Amenities

GREAT value. Four bedroom with 2 two full baths located in Golf community of Plano near the best of everything. Plano Schools, 20 minutes to Dallas. , Vaulted ceilings make this home feel much bigger than its 2000+ sq ft. Stunning centrally located kitchen opens to family with a skylight. Open patio leads to large landscapes surround the house.