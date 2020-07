Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful one-story David Weekly home with hardwood and laminate floors throughout the house. Huge master bedroom with sitting area, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Very spacious kitchen opens into the living area with cozy fireplace. Breakfast nook with sitting area. Big inside laundry room with room for freezer or extra refrigerator. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Available Oct 6 2019