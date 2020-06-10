7024 Coverdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Stunning Sotherby's Home in great West Plano location, Kings Ridge Subdivision. Minutes to the new Toyota and other HQ offices & 5 Billion Mile.Easy access to 121,North Dallas Tollway and airport. New custom paint and gorgeous lighting fixtures. Beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors. Huge granite island in open kitchen. Large master down with fireplace. Additional 2nd master and spacious game room up,with wet bar and new wine fridge. Study with fireplace. Ample entertainment area in the backyard. Enjoy all the easy commute to work, fine shopping & dinning, and the easy maintenance great lifestyle, in the beautiful and safe award-winning neighborhood. Owner takes care HOA FEE and lawn care.