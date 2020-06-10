All apartments in Plano
7024 Coverdale Drive, Plano, TX 75024

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
game room
parking
garage
Stunning Sotherby's Home in great West Plano location, Kings Ridge Subdivision. Minutes to the new Toyota and other HQ offices & 5 Billion Mile.Easy access to 121,North Dallas Tollway and airport. New custom paint and gorgeous lighting fixtures. Beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors. Huge granite island in open kitchen. Large master down with fireplace. Additional 2nd master and spacious game room up,with wet bar and new wine fridge. Study with fireplace. Ample entertainment area in the backyard. Enjoy all the easy commute to work, fine shopping & dinning, and the easy maintenance great lifestyle, in the beautiful and safe award-winning neighborhood. Owner takes care HOA FEE and lawn care.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 7024 Coverdale Drive have any available units?
7024 Coverdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 Coverdale Drive have?
Some of 7024 Coverdale Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 Coverdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7024 Coverdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 Coverdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7024 Coverdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7024 Coverdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7024 Coverdale Drive offers parking.
Does 7024 Coverdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 Coverdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 Coverdale Drive have a pool?
No, 7024 Coverdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7024 Coverdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 7024 Coverdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 Coverdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 Coverdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

