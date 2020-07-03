All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

7005 Kenswick Drive

7005 Kenswick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7005 Kenswick Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Great Location and nice community!! Gorgeous Sotherby home! Hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, formal dining with wine storage, huge media room with110 screen & 2 flat screens. Arcade area outside media. Surround sound throughout house and backyard. Large game room and study with a fireplace. Beautiful master suite & bath with separate vanities, jetted tub. Large master closet with built ins. refrigerator and leather reclining theater seating stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 Kenswick Drive have any available units?
7005 Kenswick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7005 Kenswick Drive have?
Some of 7005 Kenswick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7005 Kenswick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7005 Kenswick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 Kenswick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7005 Kenswick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7005 Kenswick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7005 Kenswick Drive offers parking.
Does 7005 Kenswick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 Kenswick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 Kenswick Drive have a pool?
No, 7005 Kenswick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7005 Kenswick Drive have accessible units?
No, 7005 Kenswick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 Kenswick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7005 Kenswick Drive has units with dishwashers.

