7005 Kenswick Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking media room

Great Location and nice community!! Gorgeous Sotherby home! Hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, formal dining with wine storage, huge media room with110 screen & 2 flat screens. Arcade area outside media. Surround sound throughout house and backyard. Large game room and study with a fireplace. Beautiful master suite & bath with separate vanities, jetted tub. Large master closet with built ins. refrigerator and leather reclining theater seating stay.