7005 Kenswick Drive

Amenities
Great Location and nice community!! Gorgeous Sotherby home! Hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, formal dining with wine storage, huge media room with110 screen & 2 flat screens. Arcade area outside media. Surround sound throughout house and backyard. Large game room and study with a fireplace. Beautiful master suite & bath with separate vanities, jetted tub. Large master closet with built ins. refrigerator and leather reclining theater seating stay.