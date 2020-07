Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must see this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Popular subdivision of Timber Brook Estates. Home shows nice with fresh paint, newer carpet and stainless appliances inc refrigerator. Large backyard with electric gate is great for kids to play in. Bring your clients.