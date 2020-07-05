6913 Admirals Cove Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Opportunity awaits in The Hills At Prestonwood! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, offers 4 living areas (dedicated study, family room down with loft and game room up), plus 2 dining areas. Welcoming wood floors flow from entry throughout entire first floor except for master and utility rm. Study and large family rm have builtins. Family rm opens to kitchen with breakfast bar,island, granite tops and updated backsplash. Masterbath off master has jetted tub and large WIC. Loads of entertaining space up with loft and game areas. Also 2 bedrms each with own bath. Private backyd with covered and open patio and trees along fence line. Roof replaced Oct 2017. In Cul de sac and across from the treed nature preserve!