Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6913 Admirals Cove Court
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:23 AM

6913 Admirals Cove Court

6913 Admirals Cove Court · No Longer Available
Location

6913 Admirals Cove Court, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Opportunity awaits in The Hills At Prestonwood! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, offers 4 living areas (dedicated study, family room down with loft and game room up), plus 2 dining areas. Welcoming wood floors flow from entry throughout entire first floor except for master and utility rm. Study and large family rm have builtins. Family rm opens to kitchen with breakfast bar,island, granite tops and updated backsplash. Masterbath off master has jetted tub and large WIC. Loads of entertaining space up with loft and game areas. Also 2 bedrms each with own bath. Private backyd with covered and open patio and trees along fence line. Roof replaced Oct 2017. In Cul de sac and across from the treed nature preserve!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 Admirals Cove Court have any available units?
6913 Admirals Cove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6913 Admirals Cove Court have?
Some of 6913 Admirals Cove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6913 Admirals Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
6913 Admirals Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 Admirals Cove Court pet-friendly?
No, 6913 Admirals Cove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6913 Admirals Cove Court offer parking?
Yes, 6913 Admirals Cove Court offers parking.
Does 6913 Admirals Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 Admirals Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 Admirals Cove Court have a pool?
No, 6913 Admirals Cove Court does not have a pool.
Does 6913 Admirals Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 6913 Admirals Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 Admirals Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6913 Admirals Cove Court has units with dishwashers.

