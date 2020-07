Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage gym fireplace game room

This home is in the perfect location in award-winning Plano ISD! The kitchen is as gorgeous as it is functional, with granite counter tops and newer appliances. New carpet just installed throughout. Home feels even bigger than the square footage lets on. Do you want space for a study, den, game room, office, workout room? With 3 living areas, you can make the space fit your needs!