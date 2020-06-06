6905 Vero Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2 full bath and 1 half bath in very desired Plano neighborhood. Marble entry. Large eat in kitchen with Texas size island. Large Living area with separate dining and formal living or perfect for play room.

Covered patio and nice sized low maintenance back yard. Master is down with jetted tub and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms up. Freshly painted, new luxury woodlike flooring, new carpet upstairs, new 2 inch wood blinds. This is a must see. PISD Exemplary Rated Schools.