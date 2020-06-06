All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6905 Vero Drive

6905 Vero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6905 Vero Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2 full bath and 1 half bath in very desired Plano neighborhood. Marble entry. Large eat in kitchen with Texas size island. Large Living area with separate dining and formal living or perfect for play room.
Covered patio and nice sized low maintenance back yard. Master is down with jetted tub and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms up. Freshly painted, new luxury woodlike flooring, new carpet upstairs, new 2 inch wood blinds. This is a must see. PISD Exemplary Rated Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6905 Vero Drive have any available units?
6905 Vero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6905 Vero Drive have?
Some of 6905 Vero Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6905 Vero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Vero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Vero Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6905 Vero Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6905 Vero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6905 Vero Drive offers parking.
Does 6905 Vero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Vero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Vero Drive have a pool?
No, 6905 Vero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6905 Vero Drive have accessible units?
No, 6905 Vero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Vero Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6905 Vero Drive has units with dishwashers.

