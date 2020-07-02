All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6828 Dalmation Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6828 Dalmation Circle
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:03 AM

6828 Dalmation Circle

6828 Dalmation Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6828 Dalmation Circle, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Plano ISD open-layout home offers a 4 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom, fireplace and a two-car garage. Located on cul-de-sac with quite neighborhood. Very convenient to shopping and city recreation facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 Dalmation Circle have any available units?
6828 Dalmation Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6828 Dalmation Circle have?
Some of 6828 Dalmation Circle's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6828 Dalmation Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6828 Dalmation Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 Dalmation Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6828 Dalmation Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6828 Dalmation Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6828 Dalmation Circle offers parking.
Does 6828 Dalmation Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6828 Dalmation Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 Dalmation Circle have a pool?
No, 6828 Dalmation Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6828 Dalmation Circle have accessible units?
No, 6828 Dalmation Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 Dalmation Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6828 Dalmation Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District