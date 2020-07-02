This Plano ISD open-layout home offers a 4 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom, fireplace and a two-car garage. Located on cul-de-sac with quite neighborhood. Very convenient to shopping and city recreation facility.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6828 Dalmation Circle have any available units?
6828 Dalmation Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6828 Dalmation Circle have?
Some of 6828 Dalmation Circle's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6828 Dalmation Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6828 Dalmation Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.