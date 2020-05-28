All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:26 PM

661 Buffalo Bend

661 Buffalo Bend · No Longer Available
Location

661 Buffalo Bend, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Meticulous, well kept, charming home! Updated 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath close to everything! 2 Story, Updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, built in microwave! Wood type laminate flooring in the main living areas.
Like new carpet! Living Room, Formal Dining, Updated Kitchen with a large dining nook! Updated Baths!
2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath on the first floor. Upstairs has a game room, 1 Bedroom and 1 full updated Bath!! Refrigerator and Washer Dryer included!! Huge backyard with an updated fence!! Easy access to PGBT and Hwy 75!
Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Buffalo Bend have any available units?
661 Buffalo Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 661 Buffalo Bend have?
Some of 661 Buffalo Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 Buffalo Bend currently offering any rent specials?
661 Buffalo Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Buffalo Bend pet-friendly?
No, 661 Buffalo Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 661 Buffalo Bend offer parking?
Yes, 661 Buffalo Bend offers parking.
Does 661 Buffalo Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 661 Buffalo Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Buffalo Bend have a pool?
No, 661 Buffalo Bend does not have a pool.
Does 661 Buffalo Bend have accessible units?
No, 661 Buffalo Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Buffalo Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 Buffalo Bend has units with dishwashers.

