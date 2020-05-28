661 Buffalo Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Meticulous, well kept, charming home! Updated 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath close to everything! 2 Story, Updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, built in microwave! Wood type laminate flooring in the main living areas.

Like new carpet! Living Room, Formal Dining, Updated Kitchen with a large dining nook! Updated Baths!

2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath on the first floor. Upstairs has a game room, 1 Bedroom and 1 full updated Bath!! Refrigerator and Washer Dryer included!! Huge backyard with an updated fence!! Easy access to PGBT and Hwy 75!

Available now!