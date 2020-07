Amenities

Exquisite Hills Of Prestonwood one story home located on creek lot offers natural stone floors, plantation shutters & plenty of upgrades. Large open kitchen with granite, low e picture windows overlooking private backyard with grass & beautiful large sparkling pool. PISD SCHOOLS. School buses to Middle School & High School available. This elegant home has plenty of natural light throughout & is perfect for entertaining. MUST SEE won't last!