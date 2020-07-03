All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:18 PM

6412 Pavillion Court

Location

6412 Pavillion Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious 5 beds, 4 baths home located in the heart of highly sought West Plano on a corner, 10,000+ sq. ft. lot next to the Bluebonnet trail & Plano Sports Authority, close to 3 PISD schools, shopping, grocery stores & park. New paint, new carpet & other updates. Lots of windows, large split bedrooms, 2 fireplaces and mature trees will delight you. Enjoy fresh air and views from the terrace at the back of 2nd floor. Additional parking space is available on the side of the home. Extra storage room is connected to the breakfast area and not included in the square footage; Travertine tiles on 1st floor, covered patio and storage shed in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 Pavillion Court have any available units?
6412 Pavillion Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6412 Pavillion Court have?
Some of 6412 Pavillion Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Pavillion Court currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Pavillion Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Pavillion Court pet-friendly?
No, 6412 Pavillion Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6412 Pavillion Court offer parking?
Yes, 6412 Pavillion Court offers parking.
Does 6412 Pavillion Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 Pavillion Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Pavillion Court have a pool?
No, 6412 Pavillion Court does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Pavillion Court have accessible units?
No, 6412 Pavillion Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Pavillion Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6412 Pavillion Court has units with dishwashers.

