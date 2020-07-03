6412 Pavillion Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Spacious 5 beds, 4 baths home located in the heart of highly sought West Plano on a corner, 10,000+ sq. ft. lot next to the Bluebonnet trail & Plano Sports Authority, close to 3 PISD schools, shopping, grocery stores & park. New paint, new carpet & other updates. Lots of windows, large split bedrooms, 2 fireplaces and mature trees will delight you. Enjoy fresh air and views from the terrace at the back of 2nd floor. Additional parking space is available on the side of the home. Extra storage room is connected to the breakfast area and not included in the square footage; Travertine tiles on 1st floor, covered patio and storage shed in the backyard.