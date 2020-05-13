All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

6333 Westblanc Drive

6333 Westblanc Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6333 Westblanc Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The lifestyle you've been waiting for located in the heart of Westover Estates. A classic blend of elegance & charm can be found in this 4-bed 2-bath custom home offering a fabulous layout w all the right spaces, styles finishes & multiple upgrades. Enjoy gathering w family & friends in the generously sized great room opening to a gourmet kitchen awaiting your inner chef; ample cabinets, ss appliances & breakfast bar. The master celebrates an ensuite w sep bath, shower & walk-in closet. Steps from shopping, grocery, retail, dining, Parr Library, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, Texas Health Presby Hospital medical complex. Easy access to DNT & other major roads. Award winning Plano ISD schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 Westblanc Drive have any available units?
6333 Westblanc Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6333 Westblanc Drive have?
Some of 6333 Westblanc Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 Westblanc Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6333 Westblanc Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 Westblanc Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6333 Westblanc Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6333 Westblanc Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6333 Westblanc Drive offers parking.
Does 6333 Westblanc Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6333 Westblanc Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 Westblanc Drive have a pool?
No, 6333 Westblanc Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6333 Westblanc Drive have accessible units?
No, 6333 Westblanc Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 Westblanc Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6333 Westblanc Drive has units with dishwashers.

