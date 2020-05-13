6333 Westblanc Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The lifestyle you've been waiting for located in the heart of Westover Estates. A classic blend of elegance & charm can be found in this 4-bed 2-bath custom home offering a fabulous layout w all the right spaces, styles finishes & multiple upgrades. Enjoy gathering w family & friends in the generously sized great room opening to a gourmet kitchen awaiting your inner chef; ample cabinets, ss appliances & breakfast bar. The master celebrates an ensuite w sep bath, shower & walk-in closet. Steps from shopping, grocery, retail, dining, Parr Library, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, Texas Health Presby Hospital medical complex. Easy access to DNT & other major roads. Award winning Plano ISD schools!