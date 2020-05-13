6333 Westblanc Drive

Amenities
The lifestyle you've been waiting for located in the heart of Westover Estates. A classic blend of elegance & charm can be found in this 4-bed 2-bath custom home offering a fabulous layout w all the right spaces, styles finishes & multiple upgrades. Enjoy gathering w family & friends in the generously sized great room opening to a gourmet kitchen awaiting your inner chef; ample cabinets, ss appliances & breakfast bar. The master celebrates an ensuite w sep bath, shower & walk-in closet. Steps from shopping, grocery, retail, dining, Parr Library, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, Texas Health Presby Hospital medical complex. Easy access to DNT & other major roads. Award winning Plano ISD schools!