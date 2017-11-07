All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:51 AM

5719 Headquarters Drive

5719 Headquarters Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5719 Headquarters Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Luxury town home in trendy Shops at Legacy area! Hand scraped hardwoods, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances with HUGE 3 rd story balcony. Walk to upscale shopping and dining! Beautiful property and area! Tenant to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 Headquarters Drive have any available units?
5719 Headquarters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5719 Headquarters Drive have?
Some of 5719 Headquarters Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 Headquarters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5719 Headquarters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 Headquarters Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5719 Headquarters Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5719 Headquarters Drive offer parking?
No, 5719 Headquarters Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5719 Headquarters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5719 Headquarters Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 Headquarters Drive have a pool?
No, 5719 Headquarters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5719 Headquarters Drive have accessible units?
No, 5719 Headquarters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 Headquarters Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5719 Headquarters Drive has units with dishwashers.

