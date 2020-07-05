All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 AM

5121 Seascape Lane

5121 Seascape Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Seascape Lane, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
Stunning custom home nestled on over a half an acre lot in the Willow Bend Lakes. The home greets you with a beautifully landscaped yard and circular driveway with porte-cochere. The backyard includes tropical landscaping and features a pergola, diving pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, water features and is perfect for entertaining! The interior of the home features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a newly renovated open floor plan, oversized chefs kitchen with high end appliances and beautiful eat in nook, 2 living areas down and a newly renovated master bathroom suite. The gameroom with pool table and media room finish off the entertainment space!
Check virtual tour & urls for narrated video of the property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Seascape Lane have any available units?
5121 Seascape Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Seascape Lane have?
Some of 5121 Seascape Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Seascape Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Seascape Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Seascape Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5121 Seascape Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5121 Seascape Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Seascape Lane offers parking.
Does 5121 Seascape Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Seascape Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Seascape Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5121 Seascape Lane has a pool.
Does 5121 Seascape Lane have accessible units?
No, 5121 Seascape Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Seascape Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Seascape Lane has units with dishwashers.

