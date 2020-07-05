5121 Seascape Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool pool table garage media room

Stunning custom home nestled on over a half an acre lot in the Willow Bend Lakes. The home greets you with a beautifully landscaped yard and circular driveway with porte-cochere. The backyard includes tropical landscaping and features a pergola, diving pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, water features and is perfect for entertaining! The interior of the home features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a newly renovated open floor plan, oversized chefs kitchen with high end appliances and beautiful eat in nook, 2 living areas down and a newly renovated master bathroom suite. The gameroom with pool table and media room finish off the entertainment space!

Check virtual tour & urls for narrated video of the property