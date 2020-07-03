All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4813 Portrait Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4813 Portrait Lane
Last updated April 19 2019 at 9:37 PM

4813 Portrait Lane

4813 Portrait Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4813 Portrait Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously maintained home. Hand scraped wood floors, textured walls and painted in decorator colors. Three bedroom, Two full bath, one story home in highly sought after area. Split master, spacious living & dining rooms, kitchen with island. Large deck and beautifully landscaped yard - great for entertaining. Quiet neighborhood and zoned to the top high school in Plano. Elementary schools and middle schools are also top-notched. Credit score of 650 and above required. No criminal and eviction history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Portrait Lane have any available units?
4813 Portrait Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 Portrait Lane have?
Some of 4813 Portrait Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 Portrait Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Portrait Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Portrait Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4813 Portrait Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4813 Portrait Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4813 Portrait Lane offers parking.
Does 4813 Portrait Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 Portrait Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Portrait Lane have a pool?
No, 4813 Portrait Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4813 Portrait Lane have accessible units?
No, 4813 Portrait Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Portrait Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4813 Portrait Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District