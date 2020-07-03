4813 Portrait Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained home. Hand scraped wood floors, textured walls and painted in decorator colors. Three bedroom, Two full bath, one story home in highly sought after area. Split master, spacious living & dining rooms, kitchen with island. Large deck and beautifully landscaped yard - great for entertaining. Quiet neighborhood and zoned to the top high school in Plano. Elementary schools and middle schools are also top-notched. Credit score of 650 and above required. No criminal and eviction history.