Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:33 AM

4800 Bridgewater Street

Location

4800 Bridgewater Street, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Immaculate 2-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2 living areas near EPIC in East Plano. This exquisite townhome features a large open living concept with high ceilings. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless appliances and gas range. Downstairs you will find a half bath plus a guest bedroom with an en-suite bath. The spare area upstairs can be used as a second living, office or game room. The huge master suite has a large walk-in closet & the bath features his-her vanities, garden tub & a shower with a seat! Live in this beautiful Plano community with great schools, near shopping and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Bridgewater Street have any available units?
4800 Bridgewater Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Bridgewater Street have?
Some of 4800 Bridgewater Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Bridgewater Street currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Bridgewater Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Bridgewater Street pet-friendly?
No, 4800 Bridgewater Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4800 Bridgewater Street offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Bridgewater Street offers parking.
Does 4800 Bridgewater Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Bridgewater Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Bridgewater Street have a pool?
No, 4800 Bridgewater Street does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Bridgewater Street have accessible units?
No, 4800 Bridgewater Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Bridgewater Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Bridgewater Street has units with dishwashers.

