Last updated February 29 2020

4717 Rockcreek Lane

4717 Rockcreek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4717 Rockcreek Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Be the first one to live in this house. Fully updated Kitchen with brand new matching Samsung Appliances including double french door refrigerator in fingerprint resistant black stainless, 30 inch, Electic steam cook wall oven with speed cook, built-in micorwave in fingerprint resistant black stainless, 24 inch top control storm wash tall tub dishwasher in black stainless. granite counter top, Master bedroom on the 1st floor, corner lot with privacy fencing, beautiful back yard with plenty of area for entertainment. Located minutes from highway, dining, shopping and more. Great ratings for schools for all ages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 Rockcreek Lane have any available units?
4717 Rockcreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 Rockcreek Lane have?
Some of 4717 Rockcreek Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 Rockcreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Rockcreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Rockcreek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4717 Rockcreek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4717 Rockcreek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4717 Rockcreek Lane offers parking.
Does 4717 Rockcreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 Rockcreek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Rockcreek Lane have a pool?
No, 4717 Rockcreek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4717 Rockcreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 4717 Rockcreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Rockcreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 Rockcreek Lane has units with dishwashers.

