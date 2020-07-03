4717 Rockcreek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first one to live in this house. Fully updated Kitchen with brand new matching Samsung Appliances including double french door refrigerator in fingerprint resistant black stainless, 30 inch, Electic steam cook wall oven with speed cook, built-in micorwave in fingerprint resistant black stainless, 24 inch top control storm wash tall tub dishwasher in black stainless. granite counter top, Master bedroom on the 1st floor, corner lot with privacy fencing, beautiful back yard with plenty of area for entertainment. Located minutes from highway, dining, shopping and more. Great ratings for schools for all ages.