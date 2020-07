Amenities

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathrooms townhome in Frisco ISD. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. Large master bedroom and two decent size bedrooms on the second floor. Washer and dryer are available. Back yard with covered patio. Nice pool area and park with walking trails. Easy access to Hwy 121, Stonebriar mall, shops and dining.