4648 Phillip Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

4648 Phillip Drive

4648 Phillip Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4648 Phillip Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculately maintained beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths. Open floor plan. Totally upgraded wood floors and upgraded gourmet kitchen with large island. Home comes with lawn care and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 Phillip Drive have any available units?
4648 Phillip Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 Phillip Drive have?
Some of 4648 Phillip Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 Phillip Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Phillip Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 Phillip Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4648 Phillip Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4648 Phillip Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4648 Phillip Drive offers parking.
Does 4648 Phillip Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 Phillip Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 Phillip Drive have a pool?
No, 4648 Phillip Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4648 Phillip Drive have accessible units?
No, 4648 Phillip Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 Phillip Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4648 Phillip Drive has units with dishwashers.

