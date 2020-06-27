Immaculately maintained beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths. Open floor plan. Totally upgraded wood floors and upgraded gourmet kitchen with large island. Home comes with lawn care and pest control.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4648 Phillip Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
What amenities does 4648 Phillip Drive have?
Some of 4648 Phillip Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 Phillip Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Phillip Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.