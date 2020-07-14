Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed carport concierge 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry hot tub internet access online portal package receiving pet friendly tennis court

Located in Plano, Texas you will find Summers Crossing Apartments, home to freshly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments, townhomes and cottages for rent. Enjoy premium upgrades with brushed nickel fixtures, hardwood-style flooring, custom cabinetry, private laundry rooms with washer/dryer connections and two-inch blinds. Resident benefits include complimentary covered parking, a refreshing swimming pool with cabana and strength and cardio fitness center. Enjoy unmatched shopping, dining and entertainment venues just moments from your doorstep. Our prime location in Plano affords quick access to schools in the recognized Plano Independent School District, the Dallas North Tollway, Highway 191, and major area employers including HP Enterprise, Dell, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Siemens and Frito-Lay.

Apply online or stop in today to reserve your apartment home and experience unmatched quality at Summers Crossing.