All apartments in Plano
Find more places like
Summers Crossing Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
Summers Crossing Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

Summers Crossing Apartments

1500 Preston Rd · (972) 325-7464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1500 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2605 · Avail. now

$971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 2407 · Avail. now

$971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 2205 · Avail. now

$971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2106 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 0411 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 0412 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,388

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summers Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
carport
concierge
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in Plano, Texas you will find Summers Crossing Apartments, home to freshly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments, townhomes and cottages for rent. Enjoy premium upgrades with brushed nickel fixtures, hardwood-style flooring, custom cabinetry, private laundry rooms with washer/dryer connections and two-inch blinds. Resident benefits include complimentary covered parking, a refreshing swimming pool with cabana and strength and cardio fitness center. Enjoy unmatched shopping, dining and entertainment venues just moments from your doorstep. Our prime location in Plano affords quick access to schools in the recognized Plano Independent School District, the Dallas North Tollway, Highway 191, and major area employers including HP Enterprise, Dell, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Siemens and Frito-Lay.
Apply online or stop in today to reserve your apartment home and experience unmatched quality at Summers Crossing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant (online); $50 per applicant (in person)
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom); $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 spot); Open lot: included in lease. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Summers Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Summers Crossing Apartments has 12 units available starting at $971 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Summers Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Summers Crossing Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summers Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Summers Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summers Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Summers Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Summers Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Summers Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Summers Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summers Crossing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summers Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Summers Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Summers Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Summers Crossing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Summers Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summers Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 BedroomsPlano Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlano Pet Friendly PlacesPlano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford EstatesDowntown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District