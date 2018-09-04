All apartments in Plano
Location

4637 Chapel Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
media room
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
Available now for immediate move in! One of a kind courtyard floorplan featuring a completely separated guest quarters, 3 car garage parking, and zero backyard grass for easy maintenance. Large open kitchen overlooking the spacious living room with a functional split floorplan ensures every bedroom has its privacy. Beautiful wrought iron spiral staircase, two bonus multi-function flex rooms, custom cabinetry in the master suite, oversized breakfast nook, spacious upstairs family room or media center, and more! Extremely convenient location minutes from DNT and 121, near major shopping, groceries, and restaurants and feeds into Frisco ISD including Riddle, Fowler, and Lebanon Trl!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4637 Chapel Creek Drive have any available units?
4637 Chapel Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4637 Chapel Creek Drive have?
Some of 4637 Chapel Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4637 Chapel Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4637 Chapel Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4637 Chapel Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4637 Chapel Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4637 Chapel Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4637 Chapel Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4637 Chapel Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4637 Chapel Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4637 Chapel Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4637 Chapel Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4637 Chapel Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4637 Chapel Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4637 Chapel Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4637 Chapel Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

