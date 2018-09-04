4637 Chapel Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace media room courtyard oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage media room

Available now for immediate move in! One of a kind courtyard floorplan featuring a completely separated guest quarters, 3 car garage parking, and zero backyard grass for easy maintenance. Large open kitchen overlooking the spacious living room with a functional split floorplan ensures every bedroom has its privacy. Beautiful wrought iron spiral staircase, two bonus multi-function flex rooms, custom cabinetry in the master suite, oversized breakfast nook, spacious upstairs family room or media center, and more! Extremely convenient location minutes from DNT and 121, near major shopping, groceries, and restaurants and feeds into Frisco ISD including Riddle, Fowler, and Lebanon Trl!