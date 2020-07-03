4636 Stargazer Drive

Amenities

Beautiful property in the Villages of White Rock Creek. Ready for you to move in! Awesome and Stunning floor plan with Master & 2nd bedroom down. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, and large gameroom upstairs. Wood floors mainly in the entire house, stainless appliances, double ovens, micro, dishwasher, refrigerator, sink & stainless gas cooktop that vents to outside. Open concept kitchen. Front and back stairs! Exemplary Frisco schools, Borchardt, Fowler & Liberty! Big corner lot adjacent to huge greenbelt. Top amenities with community pool, lake, park, playground. Location is minutes from 121, Preston and Tollroad. Two small pets maximum, up to 10-12 Lb each. Must see won't last long!