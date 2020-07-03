All apartments in Plano
4636 Stargazer Drive

4636 Stargazer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4636 Stargazer Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful property in the Villages of White Rock Creek. Ready for you to move in! Awesome and Stunning floor plan with Master & 2nd bedroom down. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, and large gameroom upstairs. Wood floors mainly in the entire house, stainless appliances, double ovens, micro, dishwasher, refrigerator, sink & stainless gas cooktop that vents to outside. Open concept kitchen. Front and back stairs! Exemplary Frisco schools, Borchardt, Fowler & Liberty! Big corner lot adjacent to huge greenbelt. Top amenities with community pool, lake, park, playground. Location is minutes from 121, Preston and Tollroad. Two small pets maximum, up to 10-12 Lb each. Must see won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 Stargazer Drive have any available units?
4636 Stargazer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 Stargazer Drive have?
Some of 4636 Stargazer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 Stargazer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4636 Stargazer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 Stargazer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4636 Stargazer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4636 Stargazer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4636 Stargazer Drive offers parking.
Does 4636 Stargazer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 Stargazer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 Stargazer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4636 Stargazer Drive has a pool.
Does 4636 Stargazer Drive have accessible units?
No, 4636 Stargazer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 Stargazer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4636 Stargazer Drive has units with dishwashers.

