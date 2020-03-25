All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:10 AM

4629 Knoll Hollow Trail

4629 Knoll Hollow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4629 Knoll Hollow Trail, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent and convenient location for this elegant two-story home that is near the park, recreation, shopping center. Walking to all three exemplary schools: Gulledge elementary, Robinson middle school, Jasper Jr high and Plano West school. Open floor plan,3 full bathrooms,1 bedroom downstairs can also be a study room. Hardwood flooring, ceramic tiles, and upgraded carpet, built-in microwave, built-in oven, new dishwasher, new countertop. Amazing location! Close to Plano Athletics CTR, PSA, YMCA, Tons of shopping, Minutes from Legacy West and the Tollroad.One block to Archgate Park with pond, ball fields, Walk & bike path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail have any available units?
4629 Knoll Hollow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail have?
Some of 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4629 Knoll Hollow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail offers parking.
Does 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail have a pool?
No, 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail have accessible units?
No, 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4629 Knoll Hollow Trail has units with dishwashers.

