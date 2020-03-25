4629 Knoll Hollow Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent and convenient location for this elegant two-story home that is near the park, recreation, shopping center. Walking to all three exemplary schools: Gulledge elementary, Robinson middle school, Jasper Jr high and Plano West school. Open floor plan,3 full bathrooms,1 bedroom downstairs can also be a study room. Hardwood flooring, ceramic tiles, and upgraded carpet, built-in microwave, built-in oven, new dishwasher, new countertop. Amazing location! Close to Plano Athletics CTR, PSA, YMCA, Tons of shopping, Minutes from Legacy West and the Tollroad.One block to Archgate Park with pond, ball fields, Walk & bike path.